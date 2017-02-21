Two Women Arrested During Massage Parlor Raid in Huntington

February 20, 2017 - Suffolk County Police today arrested two Flushing women for unauthorized practice of a profession and prostitution during a massage parlor raid in Huntington . In response to community complaints, Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers, Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives, Suffolk County Police Criminal Intelligence detectives, and Town of Huntington Code Enforcement officers conducted an investigation into illegal activities at Foot Spa, located at 718 New York Ave. at approximately Xiao Hua Wang, 37, and Xiao Qin Wu, 37, were arrested and charged with Unauthorized Practice of a Profession, a Class E Felony under the New York State Education Law and Prostitution.

