Two Selden Men Arrested for Multiple Business Robberies on LI
February 14, 2017 - Suffolk County Police have arrested two Selden men in connection with multiple robberies that occurred earlier this week. Following an investigation by Sixth Squad detectives, two people were arrested in connection with three robberies and an attempted robbery.
