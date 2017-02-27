Two FDNY firefighters rescue pilot in Long Island plane crash
In this image from video provided by News 12 Long Island, a small plane sits in the brush at Frances S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach, N.Y. Two city firefighters on a Army National Guard helicopter training mission helped save a pilot from a fiery Suffolk County plane crash that killed his two passengers Sunday. Firefighter Joseph McCarthy was piloting a chopper from MacArthur Airport when he and his crew got word that a plane had gone missing near Francis Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach.
