Three Woman Arrested During Massage Parlor Raid in Huntington Station
In response to numerous community complaints, Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers, Second Squad detectives, Suffolk County Police Criminal Intelligence Section detectives, Homeland Security officers, and Town of Huntington Code Enforcement officers, conducted an investigation into illegal activities at Ruby Spa in Huntington Station, NY. Huntington Station, NY - February 2, 2017 - Suffolk County Police today arrested three women during a massage parlor raid conducted in Huntington Station today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|19 hr
|Cgcg
|335
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|19 hr
|Cgcg
|3
|Heartland mega-project gets county planning app...
|19 hr
|Cgcg
|1
|James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11)
|Nov '16
|SMH
|2,912
|SUV driver hits Patchogue building, flees on fo...
|Nov '16
|DXT
|2
|Christopher Stratis of Long Island/Stony Brook. (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|imaseawolf
|2
|Police investigate creepy missing persons 'shri...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC