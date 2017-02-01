Three Woman Arrested During Massage P...

Three Woman Arrested During Massage Parlor Raid in Huntington Station

Read more: LongIsland.com

In response to numerous community complaints, Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers, Second Squad detectives, Suffolk County Police Criminal Intelligence Section detectives, Homeland Security officers, and Town of Huntington Code Enforcement officers, conducted an investigation into illegal activities at Ruby Spa in Huntington Station, NY. Huntington Station, NY - February 2, 2017 - Suffolk County Police today arrested three women during a massage parlor raid conducted in Huntington Station today.

