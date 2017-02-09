The Latest: Drivers getting stuck on NY roads during storm
A densely populated swath of the Northeast was preparing for winter's hars... Hundreds of schools are closed from the Albany area to the eastern tip of Long Island because of the major Northeast storm that's expected to dump more than a foot of snow in some areas. Hundreds of schools are closed from the Albany area to the eastern tip of Long Island because of the major Northeast storm that's expected to dump more than a foot of snow in some areas.
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|town of brookhaven snow plowing!! (Jan '16)
|5 hr
|Pienanna
|3
|Man faces child sexual abuse charges -- again (Apr '07)
|23 hr
|One of the girls
|357
|James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11)
|Wed
|Jack Meoffbaby
|2,913
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|Feb 4
|Plottmasteram
|4
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|Feb 2
|Cgcg
|335
|Heartland mega-project gets county planning app...
|Feb 2
|Cgcg
|1
|SUV driver hits Patchogue building, flees on fo...
|Nov '16
|DXT
|2
