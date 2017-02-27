Suffolk Leg. Rob Trotta Congratulates Eagle Scout Keith E. Pecora of...
East Northport, NY - February 27, 2017 - Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta congratulated Keith E. Pecora at his recent Eagle Scout Court of Honor Ceremony. Keith, a resident of East Northport , and a member of the Northport High School Track and Field Team, earned the distinguished rank of Eagle Scout through his journey as a scout beginning in 2010, followed by receiving special awards and holding various leadership positions and culminating with becoming an Eagle in 2016.
