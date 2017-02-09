Suffolk Leg. Rob Trotta Congratulates...

Suffolk Leg. Rob Trotta Congratulates Eagle Scout Eddie DePinter from Boy Scout Troop 52

20 hrs ago

Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta congratulated Eddie DePinter, Jr., a second generation Eagle Scout, at his recent Eagle Scout Court of Honor. Smithtown, NY - February 8, 2017 - Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta congratulated Eddie DePinter, Jr., a second generation Eagle Scout, at his recent Eagle Scout Court of Honor.

