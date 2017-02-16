Suffolk gets $5.2 million for legal services for poor

A decade after the New York Civil Liberties Union first sued the state for failing to properly defend the poor in local courts, Suffolk County finally is about to receive $5.2 million to improve criminal legal services for defendants who are unable to pay. A legislative resolution to accept the state grant comes as part of a settlement of the lawsuit, in which Suffolk, and upstate Onondaga, Schuyler and Washington counties were also defendants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.