Suffolk gets $5.2 million for legal services for poor
A decade after the New York Civil Liberties Union first sued the state for failing to properly defend the poor in local courts, Suffolk County finally is about to receive $5.2 million to improve criminal legal services for defendants who are unable to pay. A legislative resolution to accept the state grant comes as part of a settlement of the lawsuit, in which Suffolk, and upstate Onondaga, Schuyler and Washington counties were also defendants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|Feb 14
|Plottmasteram
|6
|James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11)
|Feb 11
|Peter Cheeks
|2,914
|town of brookhaven snow plowing!! (Jan '16)
|Feb 10
|Pienanna
|3
|Man faces child sexual abuse charges -- again (Apr '07)
|Feb 9
|One of the girls
|357
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|Feb 2
|Cgcg
|335
|Heartland mega-project gets county planning app...
|Feb 2
|Cgcg
|1
|SUV driver hits Patchogue building, flees on fo...
|Nov '16
|DXT
|2
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC