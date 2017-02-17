Suffolk County to Increase Rabies Sur...

Suffolk County to Increase Rabies Surveillance

Town of Brookhaven, NY - February 16, 2017 - Suffolk Health Commissioner Dr. James Tomarken announced today that the Department of Health Services will conduct enhanced rabies surveillance in northern parts of the Town of Brookhaven following the confirmation of rabies in a deceased river otter collected from Sound Beach by wildlife specialists in December 2016. Rabies is a viral disease that is transmitted from infected mammals to humans and between animals.

