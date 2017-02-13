Suffolk County National Bank laying off 73
As part of People's United Financial's impending acquisition of Suffolk County National Bank, 73 SCNB employees will be laid off from March 6 through June. Riverhead-based Suffolk County National Bank announced the layoffs as part of a Feb. 8 Worker Retraining and Notification Act filing, amending an earlier Oct. 28, 2016 filing.
