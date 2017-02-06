Suffolk County Leg. Robert Trotta Holds Pet Food Drive
Suffolk County Leg. Robert Trotta is participating in Long Island Cares' sixth annual Legislative Food Drive Challenge to collect pet food for the clients of Long Island Cares.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|Feb 4
|Plottmasteram
|4
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|Feb 2
|Cgcg
|335
|Heartland mega-project gets county planning app...
|Feb 2
|Cgcg
|1
|James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11)
|Nov '16
|SMH
|2,912
|SUV driver hits Patchogue building, flees on fo...
|Nov '16
|DXT
|2
|Christopher Stratis of Long Island/Stony Brook. (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|imaseawolf
|2
|Police investigate creepy missing persons 'shri...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC