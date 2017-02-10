Suffolk County Executive and Suffolk ...

Suffolk County Executive and Suffolk County Police Commissioner...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: LongIsland.com

This year's blood drive is especially timely to meet the needs of a critical shortage of more than 2,000 pints due to donation cancellations because of the recent blizzard. On February 22nd, 2009, the Suffolk County Police Department suffered the loss of a true hero, Second Precinct Police Officer Glen Ciano, after his car was struck by a drunk driver in Commack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
town of brookhaven snow plowing!! (Jan '16) 15 hr Pienanna 3
News Man faces child sexual abuse charges -- again (Apr '07) Thu One of the girls 357
News James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11) Wed Jack Meoffbaby 2,913
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... Feb 4 Plottmasteram 4
News Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06) Feb 2 Cgcg 335
News Heartland mega-project gets county planning app... Feb 2 Cgcg 1
News SUV driver hits Patchogue building, flees on fo... Nov '16 DXT 2
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,827 • Total comments across all topics: 278,750,987

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC