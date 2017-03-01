Silver Alert Issued for Dix Hills Teen Suffering from Bipolar Disorder, ADHD and Depression
Suffolk County Police have issued a silver alert for a missing Dix Hills teen who suffers from bipolar disorder, ADHD and depression. Jason Geier, 18, of Dix Hills ha been missing since February 28, 2017.
