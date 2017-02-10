SCSPCA Detectives Charge Yaphank Woman with Animal Cruelty, Three Cats Dead
Susan Prigozy 57, of Yaphank , was charged 3 counts of animal neglect for failure to provide proper sustenance resulting in the death of 3 cats. With the assistance of Brookhaven Animal Shelter, animals were seized from the location.
