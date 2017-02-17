SCSPCA and Bayport Fire Department Co...

SCSPCA and Bayport Fire Department Come Together and Rescue Cat Trapped in Storm Drain

Concerned employees from Vitamin World, 10 Vitamin Drive, Bayport contacted the Bayport Fire Department on February 17, 2017 with reports of a cat 25 feet below in a storm drain. Firefighter Chris Gallo descended into the storm drain for a confined space rescue and was able to safely free the cat who was uninjured although he was bitten by the cat several times.

