Schools closed in eastern NY as major storm pounds region

Hundreds of schools are closed from the Albany area to the eastern tip of Long Island because of the major Northeast storm that's expected to dump more than a foot of snow in some areas. The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for all of Long Island until 6 p.m. Thursday.

