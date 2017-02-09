San Jose: Ex-Bellarmine player accused of rape at New York college pleads not guilty
A former basketball player from Bellarmine College Prep in San Jose pleaded not guilty Thursday to third-degree rape and other charges stemming from his arrest by Stony Brook University police, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office. Blair Mendy, 22, a basketball player at the Long Island university, was arraigned Thursday in district court and charged with third-degree rape, sexual misconduct and endangering the welfare of a child, according to the district attorney's office.
