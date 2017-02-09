San Jose: Ex-Bellarmine player accuse...

San Jose: Ex-Bellarmine player accused of rape at New York college pleads not guilty

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Campbell Reporter

A former basketball player from Bellarmine College Prep in San Jose pleaded not guilty Thursday to third-degree rape and other charges stemming from his arrest by Stony Brook University police, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office. Blair Mendy, 22, a basketball player at the Long Island university, was arraigned Thursday in district court and charged with third-degree rape, sexual misconduct and endangering the welfare of a child, according to the district attorney's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
town of brookhaven snow plowing!! (Jan '16) 1 hr Pienanna 3
News Man faces child sexual abuse charges -- again (Apr '07) 19 hr One of the girls 357
News James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11) Wed Jack Meoffbaby 2,913
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... Feb 4 Plottmasteram 4
News Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06) Feb 2 Cgcg 335
News Heartland mega-project gets county planning app... Feb 2 Cgcg 1
News SUV driver hits Patchogue building, flees on fo... Nov '16 DXT 2
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,177 • Total comments across all topics: 278,730,562

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC