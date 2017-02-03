Reporter Editorial: School District's finances are sound
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO SChool Superintendent Len Skuggevick greets, from left, Leo Napolis, George McDonald and Harry Clark on the first day of school, Septermber 2016. When State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli issued his "fiscal stress report" last week, it was designed to provide an early warning system to school districts that their financial houses might not be in order.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Shelter Island Reporter.
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|Thu
|Cgcg
|335
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|Thu
|Cgcg
|3
|Heartland mega-project gets county planning app...
|Thu
|Cgcg
|1
|James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11)
|Nov '16
|SMH
|2,912
|SUV driver hits Patchogue building, flees on fo...
|Nov '16
|DXT
|2
|Christopher Stratis of Long Island/Stony Brook. (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|imaseawolf
|2
|Police investigate creepy missing persons 'shri...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC