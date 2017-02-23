Priciest co-op sales in Suffolk County
The priciest Suffolk co-op sale that closed in January was a 1-bedroom 2-bath waterfront co-op at 101 Dune Road in East Quogue that sold for $415,000 in cash. It was listed by Linda Statam of Corcoran Group and sold by Georgette Michon of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
