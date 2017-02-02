Presiding Officer Gregory Talks Immig...

Presiding Officer Gregory Talks Immigration Issues With Students

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NewsLI.com

With immigration issues at the forefront of headlines this week, Suffolk County Legislature Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory today served as a panelist at an immigration forum hosted by the Cold Spring Harbor Junior/Senior High School Civil Rights Activist Club. The Presiding Officer and the other panelists fielded questions from students on topics that included immigration and the workforce, access to healthcare, paths to citizenship, immigration policy shifts and their impact, struggles immigrants face, and legislative issues pertaining to immigration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsLI.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06) 7 hr Cgcg 335
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... 7 hr Cgcg 3
News Heartland mega-project gets county planning app... 7 hr Cgcg 1
News James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11) Nov '16 SMH 2,912
News SUV driver hits Patchogue building, flees on fo... Nov '16 DXT 2
Christopher Stratis of Long Island/Stony Brook. (Jun '16) Oct '16 imaseawolf 2
News Police investigate creepy missing persons 'shri... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,441 • Total comments across all topics: 278,509,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC