Presiding Officer Gregory Talks Immigration Issues With Students

With immigration issues at the forefront of headlines this week, Suffolk County Legislature Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory today served as a panelist at an immigration forum hosted by the Cold Spring Harbor Junior/Senior High School Civil Rights Activist Club. The Presiding Officer and the other panelists fielded questions from students on topics that included immigration and the workforce, access to healthcare, paths to citizenship, immigration policy shifts and their impact, struggles immigrants face, and legislative issues pertaining to immigration.

