Police: S.I. man high on drugs crashes car in Long Island with 5-year-old inside

Police say a Bulls Head man high on drugs was arrested in Long Island Saturday afternoon after he crashed his car with a 5-year-old boy inside. Suffolk County Police Patrol units responded to 911 calls of a person driving a white Honda erratically in the Huntington Station area of the county, according to a media release from the department.

