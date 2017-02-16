Police: Driver in fatal accident had ...

Police: Driver in fatal accident had 30 license suspensions

Police have arrested a Long Island man for driving with more than two dozen license suspensions after a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian. Suffolk County police say 36-year-old Richard Turner of Massapequa was driving on Sunrise Highway in Copiague around 6:30 p.m. Thursday when he struck a pedestrian, Fausto Rodriguez.

