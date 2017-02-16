Police: 2 arrested in Suffolk robbery spree
Police say they have arrested the men behind a robbery spree in Suffolk County. Authorities say Frederick Staria III, of Selden, robbed Gorgeous Salon in Authorities say Frederick Staria III, of Selden, robbed Gorgeous Salon in Selden on Sunday, and then robbed QuickCheck in Lake Grove and Pizza Hut in Shirley on Monday.
