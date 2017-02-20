PBMC in Riverhead poised to become 'regional medical center'
Peconic Bay Medical Center is anticipating a spring groundbreaking on its three-story, $60 million expansion, according to PBMC president and CEO Andrew Mitchell. The Riverhead hospital's emergency room annex, which has been under construction farther west on Route 58 in the parking lot near Bob's Discount Furniture, is also expected to open by spring, he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Shelter Island Reporter.
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|Feb 14
|Plottmasteram
|6
|James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11)
|Feb 11
|Peter Cheeks
|2,914
|town of brookhaven snow plowing!! (Jan '16)
|Feb 10
|Pienanna
|3
|Man faces child sexual abuse charges -- again (Apr '07)
|Feb 9
|One of the girls
|357
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|Feb 2
|Cgcg
|335
|Heartland mega-project gets county planning app...
|Feb 2
|Cgcg
|1
|SUV driver hits Patchogue building, flees on fo...
|Nov '16
|DXT
|2
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC