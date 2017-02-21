Officers and Good Samaritan Rescue Three from Burning Car Following...

Suffolk County Police today arrested a Shirley man for driving while intoxicated after a motor vehicle crash during which his vehicle caught fire in Islip Terrance early this morning. Islip Terrace, NY - February 18, 2017 - Suffolk County Police today arrested a Shirley man for driving while intoxicated after a motor vehicle crash during which his vehicle caught fire in Islip Terrance early this morning.

