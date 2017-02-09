Northeast starts to dig out from its biggest storm of season
The Northeast is digging out from a winter storm that dumped a foot or more of snow along the New York-to-Boston corridor, forced the cancellation of schools in cities big and small and grounded thousands of flights. The storm Thursday came a day after temperatures soared into the 50s and 60s, giving millions of people a taste of spring.
