North Bellport Man Indicted for Rape of Teen Girl
February 14, 2017 - A North Bellport man today pleaded not guilty to a seven count indictment charging him with rape and other sex crimes committed against a teenage female, Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota said. Efrain Villafane, 60, pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape in the third degree, two counts of criminal sexual act in the third degree, two counts of sexual misconduct and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.
