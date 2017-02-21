New York surgery chain to sell stakes in 10 centers
Frontier Healthcare Holdings, which manages 15 ambulatory surgery centers in New York and New Jersey, is selling its minority ownership stakes in 10 New York surgery centers to Physicians Endoscopy, according to certificate-of-need applications filed with the state Department of Health. It appears as if the two sides are headed toward a merger or acquisition, though Crain's could not confirm that with either side.
