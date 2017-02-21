Missing Person Alert: 23-Year-Old Lindenhurst Woman Missing, Parents...
Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are seeking the public's help to locate a Lindenhurst woman who has not been heard from in more than two months. Briar Latanville, 23, of Lindenhurst was reported missing by her family on February 20, 2017.
