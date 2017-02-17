Mayor de Blasio pushes mansion tax in Albany

Mayor de Blasio pushes mansion tax in...

Speaking at an annual conference of black and Puerto Rican lawmakers in Albany Saturday, de Blasio tried to rally support for his proposal, which has met stiff resistance from the GOP-controlled state Senate. "If the wealthy pay a little bit more, the mansion tax will allow us to provide affordable housing for 25,000 more senior citizens," de Blasio said.

