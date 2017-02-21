Man who defended himself in court to be sentenced Monday

Michael Ballad of Sag Harbor - convicted in Shelter Island Justice Court of aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated as a first offense and license plate, insurance and registration violations - is due to be sentenced on Monday. Mr. Ballad, in an extremely rare circumstance, opted to represent himself in a September jury trial, assisted by Sabato Capoli from the Suffolk County Legal Aid Society.

