Man who defended himself in court to be sentenced Monday
Michael Ballad of Sag Harbor - convicted in Shelter Island Justice Court of aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated as a first offense and license plate, insurance and registration violations - is due to be sentenced on Monday. Mr. Ballad, in an extremely rare circumstance, opted to represent himself in a September jury trial, assisted by Sabato Capoli from the Suffolk County Legal Aid Society.
