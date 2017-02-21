Man who defended himself in court to ...

Man who defended himself in court to be sentenced Monday

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Shelter Island Reporter

Michael Ballad of Sag Harbor - convicted in Shelter Island Justice Court of aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated as a first offense and license plate, insurance and registration violations - is due to be sentenced on Monday. Mr. Ballad, in an extremely rare circumstance, opted to represent himself in a September jury trial, assisted by Sabato Capoli from the Suffolk County Legal Aid Society.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Shelter Island Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... Feb 14 Plottmasteram 6
News James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11) Feb 11 Peter Cheeks 2,914
town of brookhaven snow plowing!! (Jan '16) Feb 10 Pienanna 3
News Man faces child sexual abuse charges -- again (Apr '07) Feb 9 One of the girls 357
News Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06) Feb 2 Cgcg 335
News Heartland mega-project gets county planning app... Feb 2 Cgcg 1
News SUV driver hits Patchogue building, flees on fo... Nov '16 DXT 2
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. NASA
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,610 • Total comments across all topics: 279,061,871

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC