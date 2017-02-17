Man wanted for Ellendale thefts arrested in New York
An man wanted in Delaware for burglary and theft charges has been apprehended in New York, the Ellendale Police Department says. Daniel M. Dittmar, 34, was arrested Friday evening by the Suffolk County Police Department for second degree aggravated harrassment.
