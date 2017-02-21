Man Killed After Hitting the Rear of a Tractor Trailer on Montauk Highway
Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a Mastic Beach man in Moriches early this morning. Daniel Krehl, 31, of Mastic Beach, was killed in the crash.
