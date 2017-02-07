Man Found Dead in Patchogue

Man Found Dead in Patchogue

20 hrs ago

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who was found in his home in Patchogue yesterday. Daniel Gaber, 41, of Patchogue, was found dead in his home on February 5, 2017.

