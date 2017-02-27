Man Arrested for Impersonating FDNY L...

Man Arrested for Impersonating FDNY Lieutenant During Traffic Stop

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: LongIsland.com

February 28, 2017 - Suffolk County Police have arrested an East Patchogue man for impersonating a FDNY lieutenant when he was pulled over for a traffic stop. Sixth Precinct Community Support Unit Officer Keith Liere pulled over a 2002 Mercedes Benz for vehicle and traffic violations on County Road 101 and Long Island Avenue in Yaphank on February 25 at approximately Geller, 56, of East Patchogue, was charged with Criminal Impersonation 2nd Degree and Possession of a Forged Instrument 3rd Degree.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Suffolk County Sheriff's contract Mon Joeinsuffolk 1
town of brookhaven snow plowing!! (Jan '16) Feb 25 Billbob 4
Brookhaven Public Safety criminals Feb 22 Billbob 2
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... Feb 14 Plottmasteram 6
News James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11) Feb 11 Peter Cheeks 2,914
News Man faces child sexual abuse charges -- again (Apr '07) Feb 9 One of the girls 357
News Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06) Feb 2 Cgcg 335
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,638 • Total comments across all topics: 279,226,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC