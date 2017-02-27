Man Arrested for Impersonating FDNY Lieutenant During Traffic Stop
February 28, 2017 - Suffolk County Police have arrested an East Patchogue man for impersonating a FDNY lieutenant when he was pulled over for a traffic stop. Sixth Precinct Community Support Unit Officer Keith Liere pulled over a 2002 Mercedes Benz for vehicle and traffic violations on County Road 101 and Long Island Avenue in Yaphank on February 25 at approximately Geller, 56, of East Patchogue, was charged with Criminal Impersonation 2nd Degree and Possession of a Forged Instrument 3rd Degree.
