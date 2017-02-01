Man Arrested for DWAI Drugs After Colliding into ATV with Two 16-Year-Old Riders
Suffolk County Police have arrested a Center Moriches man for driving while ability impaired by drugs following a motor vehicle crash involving an ATV in Center Moriches yesterday. The ATV operator, a 16-year-old female, and her 16-year-old female passenger were transported with non-life-threatening injuries to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue.
