Legislators Take Action to Protect County Parks from Vandalism and Illegal Dumping

On Friday, February 3rd, Suffolk County Legislators Sarah Anker and Kara Hahn were joined by Suffolk County Parks Commissioner Phil Berdolt and Police Commissioner Tim Sini to announce the implementation of a surveillance camera pilot program that would create greater oversight at county parks to deter vandalism and illegal dumping "The cameras will help prevent vandalism, graffiti, and illegal dumping in our county parks. These activities present environmental and economic issues that affect property values and the health and safety of residents.

