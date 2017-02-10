Job fair set for March 7
The Suffolk County One-Stop Employment Center is holding a job fair at Middle Country Public Library in Centerport on Tuesday, March 7, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Employers from pharmaceutical, healthcare, electronics and other industries are expected to attend. And job-seekers are encouraged to bring their resumes.
