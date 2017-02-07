Islandia hotel/casino sheds Marriott name in rebranding
The former Marriott hotel in Islandia is being rebranded as Jake's 58 Hotel & Casino, a reference to its new ownership and exit number on the Long Island Expressway. Delaware North and Suffolk County Regional Off-Track Betting Corp. are planning to open the first phase of its slots parlor at the hotel later this month with 250 video lottery terminals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Long Island Business News.
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|Feb 4
|Plottmasteram
|4
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|Feb 2
|Cgcg
|335
|Heartland mega-project gets county planning app...
|Feb 2
|Cgcg
|1
|James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11)
|Nov '16
|SMH
|2,912
|SUV driver hits Patchogue building, flees on fo...
|Nov '16
|DXT
|2
|Christopher Stratis of Long Island/Stony Brook. (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|imaseawolf
|2
|Police investigate creepy missing persons 'shri...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC