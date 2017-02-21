Huntington Station Woman Seriously In...

Huntington Station Woman Seriously Injured, Struck By Tow Truck

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: LongIsland.com

February 23, 2017 - Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a pedestrian in Huntington Station this morning. Bibiana Flores Morales was crossing Depot Road at East 3rd Street when she was struck by a 2006 Ford tow truck traveling southbound on Depot Road at approximately Flores Morales, 51, of Huntington Station, was transported with serious injuries to Huntington Hospital by Huntington Community Ambulance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
town of brookhaven snow plowing!! (Jan '16) 4 hr Billbob 4
Brookhaven Public Safety criminals Feb 22 Billbob 2
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... Feb 14 Plottmasteram 6
News James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11) Feb 11 Peter Cheeks 2,914
News Man faces child sexual abuse charges -- again (Apr '07) Feb 9 One of the girls 357
News Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06) Feb 2 Cgcg 335
News Heartland mega-project gets county planning app... Feb 2 Cgcg 1
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,974 • Total comments across all topics: 279,132,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC