Huntington Station Woman Seriously Injured, Struck By Tow Truck
February 23, 2017 - Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a pedestrian in Huntington Station this morning. Bibiana Flores Morales was crossing Depot Road at East 3rd Street when she was struck by a 2006 Ford tow truck traveling southbound on Depot Road at approximately Flores Morales, 51, of Huntington Station, was transported with serious injuries to Huntington Hospital by Huntington Community Ambulance.
