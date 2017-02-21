Huntington Station Woman Seriously Injured, Struck By Tow Truck

February 23, 2017 - Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a pedestrian in Huntington Station this morning. Bibiana Flores Morales was crossing Depot Road at East 3rd Street when she was struck by a 2006 Ford tow truck traveling southbound on Depot Road at approximately Flores Morales, 51, of Huntington Station, was transported with serious injuries to Huntington Hospital by Huntington Community Ambulance.

