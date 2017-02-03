Howard Norton v. Town of Islip County of Suffolk Alicia Connor Erin...

HOWARD J. NORTON, Plaintiff-Appellant, v. TOWN OF ISLIP, COUNTY OF SUFFOLK, ALICIA S. O'CONNOR, ERIN A. SIDARAS, PATRICIA A. WAITE, MICHAEL P. WALSH, DANIEL C. ECKERT, JASON MISTRETTA, all individually and in their official capacity, Defendants-Appellees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.