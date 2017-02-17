Help Police Identify Man Whose Body Was Found in Wooded Area in North Amityville
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are seeking the public's help to identify a man whose body was found in December 2016. Anyone with information is asked to call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 220-TIPS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|Feb 14
|Plottmasteram
|6
|James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11)
|Feb 11
|Peter Cheeks
|2,914
|town of brookhaven snow plowing!! (Jan '16)
|Feb 10
|Pienanna
|3
|Man faces child sexual abuse charges -- again (Apr '07)
|Feb 9
|One of the girls
|357
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|Feb 2
|Cgcg
|335
|Heartland mega-project gets county planning app...
|Feb 2
|Cgcg
|1
|SUV driver hits Patchogue building, flees on fo...
|Nov '16
|DXT
|2
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC