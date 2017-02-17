Help Police Identify Man Whose Body W...

Help Police Identify Man Whose Body Was Found in Wooded Area in North Amityville

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: LongIsland.com

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are seeking the public's help to identify a man whose body was found in December 2016. Anyone with information is asked to call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 220-TIPS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... Feb 14 Plottmasteram 6
News James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11) Feb 11 Peter Cheeks 2,914
town of brookhaven snow plowing!! (Jan '16) Feb 10 Pienanna 3
News Man faces child sexual abuse charges -- again (Apr '07) Feb 9 One of the girls 357
News Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06) Feb 2 Cgcg 335
News Heartland mega-project gets county planning app... Feb 2 Cgcg 1
News SUV driver hits Patchogue building, flees on fo... Nov '16 DXT 2
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,808 • Total comments across all topics: 278,970,458

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC