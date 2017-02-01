Heartland mega-project gets county planning approval

The Suffolk County Planning Commission voted unanimously Wednesday to recommend approval of the first phase of a $4 billion Heartland Town Square mixed-use redevelopment on the former Pilgrim State hospital property in Brentwood. Members of the planning commission, who held the second part of its of public hearing on Heartland at the Suffolk County Legislative Auditorium in Riverhead, listened to a handful of speakers and then deliberated about conditions to the recommendation that included monitoring of wastewater and traffic at the project.

