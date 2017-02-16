Governor Cuomo Calls on EPA to Set Clear and Enforceable Drinking Water Standard for 1, 4-Dioxane
Governor Cuomo announced that NYS is formally calling on the EPA to establish an official drinking water standard for the federally unregulated contaminant 1,4-dioxane. Commissioner Zucker, Commissioner Seggos, Assemblyman Englebright, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and County officials hold roundtable at SUNY Stony Brook and sign Governor's letter to EPA.
