Governor Cuomo Calls on EPA to Set Clear and Enforceable Drinking Water Standard for 1, 4-Dioxane

Governor Cuomo announced that NYS is formally calling on the EPA to establish an official drinking water standard for the federally unregulated contaminant 1,4-dioxane. Commissioner Zucker, Commissioner Seggos, Assemblyman Englebright, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and County officials hold roundtable at SUNY Stony Brook and sign Governor's letter to EPA.

