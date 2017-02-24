Economic engines
The sound of cars whizzing down highways and side streets on Long Island has long been a constant roar - and recently, the decibel level is getting higher. The Long Island car community has been in a frenzy since a Feb. 7 announcement that Suffolk County has formed an ad hoc committee dedicated to bringing drag racing back to Long Island.
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brookhaven Public Safety criminals
|Feb 22
|Billbob
|2
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|Feb 14
|Plottmasteram
|6
|James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11)
|Feb 11
|Peter Cheeks
|2,914
|town of brookhaven snow plowing!! (Jan '16)
|Feb 10
|Pienanna
|3
|Man faces child sexual abuse charges -- again (Apr '07)
|Feb 9
|One of the girls
|357
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|Feb 2
|Cgcg
|335
|Heartland mega-project gets county planning app...
|Feb 2
|Cgcg
|1
