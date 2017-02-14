East Hampton Attorney Stole From Clients And Associates
Summary : An attorney in East Hampton not only stole thousands from clients but stole the identity of an associate at his firm so he could steal even more money. East Hampton attorney Kyle T. Lynch is in big trouble.
