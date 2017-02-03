Driver Who Left the Scene of Fatal Parkway Crash That Killed 3 Found Guilty on All Charges
After a day and a half of deliberations, a jury in Central Islip has convicted Oniel Sharpe Jr., 26, of Queens on all charges in the case. Oniel Sharpe Jr., 26, of Queens, convicted of aggravated vehicular homicide, manslaughter in the second degree, leaving the scene of a fatal crash and tampering with evidence for causing the collision on the Southern State Parkway in 2015 that killed 37 year old Ancio Ostane and his two children.
