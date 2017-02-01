Deer Park Parolee Convicted of Stabbi...

Deer Park Parolee Convicted of Stabbing Woman

January 31, 2017 - A 53 year old parolee was convicted today after a four day trial of stabbing a woman 14 months ago during an altercation in a home in Deer Park , Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota said. Gregory Barnes of Deer Park, whose arrest record dating back to 1981 includes four prior violent felony convictions, including convictions for attempted robbery and weapons possession, was found guilty this afternoon of assault in the second degree, a violent felony.

