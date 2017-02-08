County Officials Green Light Committee To Explore Drag Strip in Suffolk
Alongside a crowd of supporters so large the press conference had to be moved from the lobby to the auditorium, Suffolk legislators unveiled a maneuver to explore the possibility of building a drag strip in the county. At the Suffolk County legislative building today in Hauppauge, Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory announced that he has formed an ad hoc committee to look into bringing legal drag racing to Suffolk County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsLI.com.
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|Feb 4
|Plottmasteram
|4
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|Feb 2
|Cgcg
|335
|Heartland mega-project gets county planning app...
|Feb 2
|Cgcg
|1
|James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11)
|Nov '16
|SMH
|2,912
|SUV driver hits Patchogue building, flees on fo...
|Nov '16
|DXT
|2
|Christopher Stratis of Long Island/Stony Brook. (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|imaseawolf
|2
|Police investigate creepy missing persons 'shri...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC