County Officials Green Light Committee To Explore Drag Strip in Suffolk

Alongside a crowd of supporters so large the press conference had to be moved from the lobby to the auditorium, Suffolk legislators unveiled a maneuver to explore the possibility of building a drag strip in the county. At the Suffolk County legislative building today in Hauppauge, Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory announced that he has formed an ad hoc committee to look into bringing legal drag racing to Suffolk County.

