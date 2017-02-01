Councilman Cuthbertson Partners with Leg. Spencer, the Centerport...

Councilman Cuthbertson Partners with ...

In response to a devastating fire that affected several families of Bull Calf Landing in Centerport on Jan. 24, a fire donation drive is being held to help support those impacted. Help the Victims of the Fire in Centerport - gift card donations can be dropped off at four different locations thru Sunday, Feb. 26. Centerport, NY - January 31, 2017 - In response to a devastating fire that affected several families of Bull Calf Landing in Centerport on January 24, Councilman Mark Cuthbertson is partnering with Suffolk County Legislator William "Doc" Spencer, Coldwell Banker of Huntington, the Centerport Fire Department and Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Parish in Centerport to help support those who have lost so much.

