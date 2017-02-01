Councilman Cuthbertson Partners with Leg. Spencer, the Centerport...
In response to a devastating fire that affected several families of Bull Calf Landing in Centerport on Jan. 24, a fire donation drive is being held to help support those impacted. Help the Victims of the Fire in Centerport - gift card donations can be dropped off at four different locations thru Sunday, Feb. 26. Centerport, NY - January 31, 2017 - In response to a devastating fire that affected several families of Bull Calf Landing in Centerport on January 24, Councilman Mark Cuthbertson is partnering with Suffolk County Legislator William "Doc" Spencer, Coldwell Banker of Huntington, the Centerport Fire Department and Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Parish in Centerport to help support those who have lost so much.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|Jan '17
|Bob
|334
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|Dec '16
|This is fun
|2
|James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11)
|Nov '16
|SMH
|2,912
|SUV driver hits Patchogue building, flees on fo...
|Nov '16
|DXT
|2
|Christopher Stratis of Long Island/Stony Brook. (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|imaseawolf
|2
|Police investigate creepy missing persons 'shri...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Time to take out the trash.
|Oct '16
|Operation Clown Cull
|1
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC